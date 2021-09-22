Man surrenders after shooting officer, being shot by police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An Oakland police officer responding to a report of an armed man in downtown Oakland was shot Wednesday by the suspect, who was also shot and wounded by another officer, authorities said.

The officer is in stable condition at a hospital, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the suspect, who was not identified, began to fire shots at the officers immediately after they arrived at the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue, injuring the officer. A gun was found at the scene.

Another officer fired back, striking the suspect with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The suspect, who also had a knife, then barricaded himself in the lobby of an apartment building and began cutting himself. He stayed in the building for about two hours until Oakland police negotiators and a mental health team got him to surrender, Armstrong said.

He said the man’s injuries were minor and that detectives were trying to determine if he is homeless and lives in a nearby encampment.

“This is a sober reminder of how dangerous it is in the city of Oakland,” Armstrong said. “The level of violence in this city continues to be intolerable.”

The city of 425,000 people recorded its 100th homicide of the year Monday. In comparison, there were 109 homicides for all of 2020.

On Tuesday, Oakland city officials voted to add a fifth police academy to increase the number of officers on the streets as soon as possible.