Man who fought with 49ers fan at SoFi Stadium turns himself in: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man believed to have fought with a 49ers fan at SoFi Stadium has turned himself in to police, sister station KTLA reported Friday.

The 49ers fan, 40-year-old Daniel Luna, remains in a medically-induced coma.

No further information was revealed about the assault suspect.

The fight happened during the NFC Championship game in Los Angeles, where the Niners were up against the Rams. According to Inglewood Mayor James Butts in a press conference Thursday, the altercation between Luna and the other person lasted less than five seconds.

Officials had blurry video of the fight and said it appears Luna pushed a man in a Rams jersey in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium. Then, the man pushed back, which resulted in Luna falling and hitting his head.

Luna was found lying in the parking lot, bloody and with all his personal items still on him, about half an hour into the game, KRON has previously reported.

He is a chef and owner of Mistura, a Peruvian rotisserie on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.