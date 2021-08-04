March for Life event coming to California this month

March for Life is billed as the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world.

The march has happened in Washington D.C. every year since 1974, organized by Nellie Jane Gray in response to the abortion rights granted in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

On Aug. 25, March for Life and the California Family Council will host an official state version of the march in Sacramento for the first time.

National March for Life President Jeanne Mancini joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. as supporters in the Golden State gear up for the event.