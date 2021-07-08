Marin County teen drowns in Lake Tahoe

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KRON) — A Bay Area teen drowned at Lake Tahoe on Monday, officials confirmed.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department told KRON4 a boating death occurred on July 5 at the lake.

Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, officials received a “distressed” call from passengers in a boat in Secret Cove.

The occupants were between 17 and 18 years old.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Myles Kawashima.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Kawashima was ejected from the boat after it hit a wave. At the time, he was trying to move to another seat on the boat.

“He began to struggle almost immediately and by the time his friends had turned around and returned, he was already underwater,” the department said. The conditions were sunny and calm.

PHOTO: Redwood Football

Kawashima played football and was on the varsity baseball team at Redwood High School in Larkspur. The football program shared a message to Facebook regarding the news:

Our Redwood football family is mourning the tragic loss of Myles Kawashima. Myles played two years of football and was also on Redwood’s varsity baseball team. Our thoughts are with Myles’ family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Redwood Football Program

Sheriff’s deputies assisted the agencies involved the when the boat first arrived at Sand Harbor. They gave him CPR at the boat launch, but he died on the way to the hospital, the department said.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is now investigating anything that occurred on the water and/or in the boat. Preliminary findings show there are no indicators of foul play in the death.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is working with NDOW and is the lead agency on the death itself.