Mask requirements present unique challenge for the deaf, hard of hearing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Like so many other lawmakers, Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Mullin is dealing with a lot during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a great budget concern right now,” Mullin, D-San Francisco, said. “We have to adopt the state budget by June 15.”

But Mullin has an extra challenge — understanding what’s being said. He is hard of hearing and wears hearing aids.

“I’ve discovered that I read lips more than I ever thought I did, frankly,” he said.

With masks a requirement at so many locations, including the State Capitol, Mullin said not seeing others’ mouths has made things difficult.

“I’ll have to ask people to repeat themselves or speak at a higher volume level,” he said.

And Mullin is not the only one.

It is estimated that one in 10 Americans live with some degree of hearing loss and the Office of Deaf Access estimates there are 3 million deaf and hard of hearing persons who reside in California.

In March, the California Association of the Deaf put out a video suggesting members communicate with store clerks in masks by using apps on their smartphone or writing questions down on a pad of paper and holding it up.

“You never know how your message is being received on the other end when you’re trying to communicate with somebody,” Mullin said.

Mullin said sign language interpreters, like at the governor’s press conferences, are helping to get vital information out there.

“Here in the legislature, we’ve had some of our own discussions around making sure that sign language is available for viewing under most circumstances, but it’s not universal,” Mullin told FOX40.

Mullin said he is in no way asking people to remove their masks but to be aware when not everyone can hear through them.

“My hope is that people will be sensitive to that and elevate their voice as necessary and understand that there may be an additional challenge in terms of day-to-day communications,” Mullin said.