Massive industrial complex fire burns structures, buses in Compton area; nearby apartments evacuated

A massive fire at an industrial complex engulfed several structures and burned multiple buses in Compton Friday morning.

The blaze ignited near the intersection of North Santa Fe and East Weber avenues.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several fire trucks surrounding the fire shortly after 5 a.m.

A row of charter buses could be seen going up in flames at one point as firefighters worked to get control of the fire.

“We’re having some water supply issues,” a fire captain at the scene told KTLA.

More than 150 residents in the area lost power after the flames reached and burned through some power lines.

The fire was also burning dangerously close to several apartment buildings. “We’re preparing to evacuate the residents of these apartment buildings,” the fire captain said.

Video showed residents carrying their belongings as they fled from the building.

No injuries were immediately reported.

More than three hours after the fire started, crews were still putting water on some hot spots but appeared to have control of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Flames reach a row of buses parked near an industrial complex in Compton on Feb. 26, 2021. (KTLA)