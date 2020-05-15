Massive state budget cuts unavoidable, advocates say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California and the governor are in a tough spot when it comes to the state budget for the coming year.

During his annual May revision of the budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to put a positive face on a dismal situation.

Newsom had to confront the elephant in the state budget: Education comprises 40% of California’s spending plan. His revised budget borrows money from state accounts, uses federal relief dollars, delays payments to pension funds and uses reserves to transfer to education.

“It helps because the cuts would have been worse. But the cuts are still the worst we’ve ever had in public schools,” said education advocate Kevin Gordon.

It totals at about $10 billion and is coming at a time when school costs are likely to go up because of smaller class sizes and distance learning expenses.

“I will not be surprised if schools will not go back to regular sessions this fall if they are forced to shoulder these kinds of cuts,” Gordon told FOX40.

“They are trying to do no harm but it’s hard to do no harm when you’re facing a really large budget shortfall,” said Chris Hoene, the executive director of the California Budget and Policy Center.

The independent California Budget and Policy Center focuses on budget effects on low- and middle-income residents. The center says it’s appropriate to borrow from state accounts allocated for other purposes, like pension payments.

“It’s like saying, ‘I know the roof needs to be repaired but while the house is on fire, we’re going to put out the fire first,’” Hoene explained.

But the center also says the governor has downplayed another tool used in other recessions: taxes. They specifically mean taxes on those the center say are suffering much less, like the wealthy and corporations.

“New revenues, new taxes, that’s what you would need to do if you wanna make some investments that are working against a lot of what’s happening in the economy right now,” Hoene said.

The governor is delaying further cuts to human services, hoping that the federal government will come through with a trillion-dollar aid package to states.

“It’s one of the only things that will stave off really, really deep budget cuts,” Gordon said.

But the problem is a federal rescue package is not a given.

To make matters worse, the Legislature has to act quickly on a revised budget, which, by law, must be approved by July.