Massive tree blown over by high Bay Area winds smashes car

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The high winds overnight caused a massive tree to fall in Daly City, smashing a car while the driver was still inside.

The 80 to 100 foot long tree came crashing down into the east bound lanes here on Serramonte Blvd. Crews arrived to start removing the tree around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The person only has minor injuries, but the car has major damage. The crash happened right by the Serramonte shopping center, and police had to close the road.

The westbound lanes were reopened by 5 a.m., however.