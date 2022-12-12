SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg will act as the mediator for contract negotiations between the University of California and unions representing striking workers, the university announced Monday.

Workers in four unions representing academic workers at University of California campuses went on strike beginning in November.

Members of two of those unions, representing postdoctoral workers and academic researchers, voted overwhelmingly to ratify contracts with the university last week.

The two other groups of workers, representing academic student employees and student researchers, remain on strike.

“The University of California is a critical institution that educates the next generation of leaders and helps drive the state’s economy. We must ensure that the fruits of the University’s impact are being fairly distributed to everyone involved in its mission,” Mayor Steinberg said in a press release.

Steinberg is a graduate of UCLA and UC Davis Law School.