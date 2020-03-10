Mayors from across California meet with Gov. Newsom to work toward reducing homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Mayors from 11 of California’s largest cities held a joint press conference Monday saying they support Governor Gavin Newsom’s call to use more state resources to reduce the number of homeless.

“After this coronavirus epidemic has come and gone, we will still face a crisis of homelessness,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“So this meeting was really a meeting between ourselves and the governor about homelessness and housing,” said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.

It did not take long for questions of coronavirus to arise, specifically how it might quickly spread amongst the homeless.

“I know amongst all mayors, we are concerned for all residents and that actually starts with our most vulnerable residents, that is our unsheltered people,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he knows the virus could spread quicker in homeless communities.

“The coronavirus only reinforces the need to bring people indoors,” explained Steinberg. “The chance of the virus spreading when people are living out in the elements is undoubtedly greater.”

The virus spreading among the homeless is an issue Steinberg says he and the other mayors spoke with the governor about during their meeting.

Schaaf says her city of Oakland, where the Grand Princess cruise ship docked Monday, is already being proactive to prepare the homeless for potential outbreaks.

“We have actually paid for handwashing stations, port-a-potties, trash service. We have a request into our county government to try and match those investments,” explained Schaaf.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says his government is taking similar steps.

“The extra precautions that we’re taking in terms of not only hand washing stations, cleaning, but really education directly at all of our shelters. We’re in the process of doing that right now,” said Faulconer.

The mayors of both Sacramento and Stockton say their cities may soon follow suit.

“I think everyone, sheltered and non-sheltered, should be vigilant,” said Tubbs.

In addition to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus, the mayors spoke to the governor about how to best use state funds to help fight homelessness as a whole.