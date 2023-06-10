(KTXL) — The 2024 general election is still nearly 18 months away, but California’s statewide ballot is starting to get defined, with at least three ballot measures already qualifying.

One is an amendment to the California Constitution that was passed by the state Legislature and needs to be approved by the public. The other two are propositions that went through the state’s ballot initiative process.

Facilitating “low rent housing projects”

Californians will be voting on at least one measure before the November general election.

During the March primary election, Californians will vote on Senate Constitutional Amendment 2 (SCA-2) which would repeal Article 34 of the state constitution.

Article 34, which was added in 1950, requires government bodies to get voter approval before developing or acquiring a “low rent housing project.”

By removing Article 34, state and local governments in California will be able to more easily develop or acquire these projects.

The amendment passed through both the state Senate and Assembly with bipartisan support and no votes opposing it.

Fast Food Labor Council

The first proposition would stop Assembly Bill 257 from taking effect.

AB 257 would create a government council to oversee working conditions at fast food restaurant chains with over 100 locations.

The council would be made up of one representative from the state’s Department of Industrial Relations, two representatives for fast food restaurant franchisees, two for franchisors, two for fast food employees, two for advocates of employees, and one from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

The law was passed by a vote of 47-19 in the Assembly and 21-12 in the Senate. The bill was later signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

In early January, fast food companies and their franchisees successfully efforted a ballot initiative that kept the law from going into effect until voters have a direct say in November 2024.

Oil Well Restrictions

The other proposition would stop the implementation of Senate Bill 1137, which prohibits the placement of new oil wells within 3,200 feet of what the law describes as “sensitive receptors” which include homes, schools, health facilities and parks.

SB 1137 was signed by Newsom in September and was also put on pause until voters can decide its fate.

Oil and gas companies managed to prevent the bill from going into effect until the issue is put in front of voters next year.