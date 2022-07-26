SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over $800 million will be up for grabs Tuesday evening for the drawing of the Mega Millions jackpot.

Tuesday’s prize is worth $830 million, a $200 million increase from Friday. Tuesday’s drawing is the fourth-largest drawing in the nation, according to the Associated Press.

Although the Mega Millions hasn’t been won yet, a ticket sold in Turlock matched five numbers in the July 19 drawing.

That ticket is worth $629,182 and was sold at Circle D Liquor in Turlock on Geer Road. Due to the ticket matching five numbers and not all six, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to $630 million, which was the prize for Friday’s drawing.

In May, a Powerball jackpot of $632 million was won with a ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento. The winner from Sacramento came forward, but the prize was split with a couple who also hit all the numbers in Wisconsin.

The California State Lottery announced that the Sacramento winner, Orlando Zavala Lozano, chose to take the lump sum option, which was worth $225.1 million before federal taxes.

The 7-Eleven where Lozano bought the ticket received a $1 million bonus for selling a winning ticket. According to the lottery, the $632.6 million jackpot was the 7th largest prize in Powerball history.

California public schools benefit from the lottery, receiving partial funding from tickets sold.

The public can track how much funding schools receive from the lottery with a new interactive tool that was recently unveiled.

The tool allows people to see how much money is distributed to each county and district.

In May, the lottery announced a Powerball prize of $1.6 million was going unclaimed.

If a winning ticket goes unclaimed, the prize expires 180 days from the date of the draw and the winnings go to California schools.

The Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 7:59 p.m.

Draw entry closes at 7:45 p.m. on the day of the draw.