SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over $500 million will be up for grabs Tuesday evening when the numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot.

It has been about three months since someone won the prize. Since then, the jackpot has grown to about $555 million.

“It’s very exciting to see jackpots get this big because you never know when it could be hit here in California,” California lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said.

A winning ticket for a Powerball prize was sold this year at a Sacramento 7-Eleven. The jackpot was worth $632 million, but it was split with a couple who also hit all the numbers in Wisconsin.

The winner in Sacramento took the lump sum option and was given $225 million. The 7-Eleven that sold the winning ticket was awarded a $1 million bonus.

The money spent on the lottery partially goes to the California Public Schools. For the current Mega Millions prize, the California Lottery said $49 million has been raised.

A new tool recently unveiled by the California Lottery lets people track how much funding area schools received from the lottery. Using the tool, it’s possible to see how much money a California county received.

The map also allows people to see how much money goes to a specific district.

Public school funding from the lottery comes from every ticket sale and additional money comes from unclaimed prizes.

In May, the California Lottery issued an announcement that a Powerball prize of $1.6 million was going to go unclaimed. So, make sure to keep track of your tickets.

The Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 7:59 p.m. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, and for any prize, it’s 1 in 24.