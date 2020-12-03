Member of Gov. Newsom’s staff tests positive for COVID-19

(KTXL) — A member of Governor Gavin Newsom’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the unidentified staff member has not been around the governor nor his family.

Other staff members who were potentially exposed are quarantining.

Newsom and his family had to go into quarantine last week after three of the governor’s children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer with COVID-19. One of his children was also exposed to a classmate who tested positive for the virus.

