SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A memorial service will be held in Oregon for Ducks tight end and former Christian Brothers High School football player Spencer Webb.

The Oregon Football Program said the service will be at Autzen Stadium Club at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Friends, family and teammates will be at the services.

Webb died on July 13. The sheriff’s office for Lane County, Oregon said it responded to rock slides near Triangle Lake around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an injured person.

Responding deputies learned a 22-year-old male, later confirmed to be Webb, fell and hit his head.

The sheriff’s office said bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive him.