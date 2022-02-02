Mental health initiatives aim to help millions of students, teachers across California

It’s been four months since the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association declared the pandemic-related decline in child and adolescent mental health a national emergency.

A new state program aims to get that kind of decline moving in the opposite direction for children in California. A Trusted Space is a free, film-based initiative designed to teach teachers and staff how to create environments where kids feel comfortable sharing what’s going on with them.

It is expected to reach more than 6 million educators and students statewide this year.

Part of the effort also involves a new social-emotional learning consultant for the state and the backing of legislation to recruit 10,000 mental health clinicians.

Sonseeahray discussed the new program with Monica Nepomuceno, the interim education administrator for the Equity Branch of the Office of School-Based Health Programs.