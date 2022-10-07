MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of the suspect in the kidnapping of four family members has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday night, officials said Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.

Authorities did not provide any other details about Alberto’s arrest.

Investigators said Jesus was named as a suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.

All four of the victims had been taken against their will from the family’s trucking business near Highway 59 on Monday morning.

On Wednesday night, deputies said they found all four victims’ bodies in an orchard near Dos Palos.

Jesus was booked into the Merced County Jail on Thursday night. He had spent two days in the hospital after officials said he tried to take his own life on Tuesday.