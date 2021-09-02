Merced Police: Fresno pastor admits to having sexual relationship with a minor

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fresno pastor turned himself in at the Merced Police Department Wednesday and confessed to having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Police said 36-year-old Christopher Robert Garcia, who used to live in Merced, told detectives he met the minor on social media in 2019.

He confessed that he knew the person he was talking to, and eventually met up with, was underage.

Garcia reportedly told Merced detectives he engaged in sexual acts with the child several times.

He was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14, sexual penetration upon a minor who is under 14, and oral copulation with a minor. His bail has been set at $450,000.

Anyone with additional information about Garcia has been asked to call Detective Gorman at 209-388-7715 or email gormana@cityofmerced.org.