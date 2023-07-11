YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The body of the missing hiker in Yosemite has been recovered, according to the family.

24-year-old Petaluma native Hayden Klemenok tragically went missing at Yosemite National Park on Sunday, July 2, during a hike with friends.

His family traveled to Yosemite shortly after in an effort of locating him but revealed on Tuesday that their effort was met with devastating news.

“On Sunday morning, we were notified that Hayden had been located. Due to the complexity of his location, it took another 24 hours to formally recover him. While a few further steps remain in the investigation, Hayden’s cause of passing is presumed to be an accidental drowning,” the family posted on Facebook.

The family added that memorial service plans are in the works.

Taylor McKinnie, Hayden’s sister says he was a recent graduate of San Diego State and a lifelong athlete.