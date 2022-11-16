HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said that the remains of a missing woman were found Tuesday afternoon.

She was identified as Patricia Ribeiro, 71, of Bridgerville. Ribeiro had last been seen on the morning of Aug. 18 walking westbound along Highway 36, near Larabee Valley Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a resident called them and said they found skeletal remains near a private road close to Highway 36 Milepost Marker 31.5

Deputies went to the area and recovered the remains.

Foul play is not suspected in Ribeiro’s death, but an external examination of her remains will be done.