SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 20-year-old woman sobbed, “I don’t want to die,” after she was abducted by a man near Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, friends told FOX40 sister station KRON4.

Isa Dessalines has been missing for two days and her friends are extremely concerned about her after hearing a disturbing phone conversation.

Police officers found Dessalines’ cell phone covered in blood in Oakland on Tuesday, friends said.

San Francisco and Oakland police were alerted that Dessalines was abducted at 11:30 p.m. Monday after she got into a car with an unknown man.

While on the phone with her friends, they were able to hear a car engine, a car door closing, a struggle between Dessalines and a man, in which Dessalines was heard saying, “OK, OK, I’ll get in.”

Later that night, in a short voicemail message, Dessalines was heard sobbing, saying, “I don’t want to die,” while a man’s voice yelled “shut up” in the background multiple times.

Isa Dessalines

Dessalines’ last cellphone location was pinged on Tuesday, March 8, at 4:19 p.m. traveling in an unknown direction on Interstate 880.

Dessalines, who is transgender, had been staying at Hotel Caza at 1300 Columbus Ave. in San Francisco.

The last phone call Dessalines made with loved ones was on Tuesday around 4:54 p.m. She said she had jumped out of a moving vehicle while on the highway, described being in pain and a state of confusion, and agreed to call 911. Loud noises of cars passing at high speeds were heard in the background.

At 6:30 p.m., investigators found her phone covered in blood at a Planned Parenthood center on Enterprise Way in Oakland, according to friends.

Friends said a blood trail indicated that she was stumbling around, possibly looking for help.

“We are working with other law enforcement agencies to further investigate this incident and locate this missing person,” San Francisco Police Department Officer Robert Rueca told KRON4 on Wednesday.

Friends said Dessalines was previously stalked by a man while staying in the Tenderloin district in San Francisco during the last week of February.

She is new to the Bay Area and has no family contacts in Oakland.

Dessalines is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has medium-length hair.

The San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.