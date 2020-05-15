MLS extends moratorium on group, team training

(AP) — Major League Soccer is extending a league-wide moratorium on group and team training through June 1.

The moratorium had been in place through May 15.

MLS players are permitted to use outdoor team training fields for voluntary individual workouts, in compliance with local health authorities and government orders, that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts.

Team training facilities remain closed to all players, with the exception of those requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residences.

MLS suspended the season because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, closing all team facilities but asking players to remain in market with their teams.