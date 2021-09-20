Modesto Irrigation District sues California over water curtailment

More than 2,300 hundred agricultural customers count on the Modesto Irrigation District to help bring food from 60,000 acres of farmland.

Many are concerned they won’t be able to reap what they’ve sown because the state is cutting back on the water they use to make those fields produce.

That problem is one of many issues behind a lawsuit the Modesto Irrigation District has signed on to as part of the San Joaquin Tributaries Authority.

Samantha Wookey with MID joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss water cutbacks.