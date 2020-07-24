Mono County now on California virus watch list

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) — California has placed Mono County on its coronavirus watch list due to a surge in cases in Mammoth Lakes, a center for tourism and outdoor recreation in the eastern Sierra Nevada.

The Los Angeles Times reports the surge is largely linked to the town’s restaurants.

The state is closely monitoring case numbers and places counties on the watch list of infections are too high, triggering increased restrictions in an effort to prevent local health systems from being overwhelmed.

Mono County has had 40 people test positive over the last two weeks. Restaurants have been connected to 65% of the new confirmed cases.