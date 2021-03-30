Monterey Bay Aquarium will reopen in May

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) — After more than a year, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is joining businesses in announcing reopening dates.

The aquarium will open again to the general public on May 15. Members get to visit two weeks ahead of that as a sign of appreciation for helping keep the aquarium afloat during the unexpected 13-month closure.

Reservations must be made in advance online.

April 26: Member reservations available for May 1 – June 30. (Member days are May 1-14.)

May 5: General admission tickets available for May 15 – June 30.

June 1: General admission tickets & member reservations through July 15.

June 30: General admission tickets & member reservations through September 6.

Additional ticket and reservation availability will be announced at a later date based on Monterey County’s status.

Until Memorial Day, the aquarium will stay closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For now, opening hours are Thursdays through Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We’ve missed welcoming our visitors to the Aquarium and have been looking forward to this day for too long. Social media and our online experiences have allowed us to stay connected with people virtually, but we know that people are looking forward to reconnecting with favorite exhibits and animals in person. Everyone can expect an outstanding experience that puts the well-being of our guests, staff and volunteers front and center. Executive director Julie Packard

Everyone inside the aquarium who is at least 3 years of age and older will have to wear a face covering. Guests will also have to follow one-way paths for social distancing and will not be allowed to re-enter after leaving the building for any reason.

Click or tap here to see full details on the modifications made to the visitor experience and what you need to know before you visit.