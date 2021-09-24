Monument honoring Native American tribes to replace statue of Junipero Serra

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill that allows the statue of missionary Junipero Serra at Capitol Park to be replaced with a monument honoring Sacramento-area Native American tribes.

The bill, Assembly Bill 338, was introduced in January, about six months after the statue was toppled during a protest.

“It’s a disgrace for us that we have to drive past those statues every day and see people who committed genocide and torture on our people being glorified,” said Miwok Tribe descendant Ronnie Gonzalez, during the 2020 protest.

The 18th century Roman Catholic priest founded nine of California’s 21 Spanish missions and forced Native Americans to stay at those missions after they were converted or face brutal punishment.

“Today’s action sends a powerful message from the grounds of Capitol Park across California underscoring the state’s commitment to reckoning with our past and working to advance a California for All built on our values of inclusion and equity,” said Governor Newsom.