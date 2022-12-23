(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a maximum enforcement period over Christmas weekend, where extra officers will be on duty across the state to deter drivers from driving under the influence.

The enforcement period will begin on Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:01 p.m. and last through Sunday, Dec. 25 until 11:59 p.m.

During the enforcement period, more officers will be monitoring the roads and looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence, traveling at unsafe speeds, or not wearing their seatbelts, the agency said.

During the Thanksgiving weekend maximum enforcement period, the CHP told FOX 40 News that officers arrested 1,016 people who were driving under the influence.