More distance learning technology to be distributed to California students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several weeks into school districts across the state implementing distance learning protocols, some students are still struggling to get what they need to get the work done.

Starting this week, 70,000 laptops, Chromebooks and tablets will be distributed to students as a result of what Governor Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom describe as a two-week sprint to call on state businesses and philanthropists to donate the resources because of the need created by COVID-19.

Siebel Newsom led the effort and on Monday revealed that a statewide survey shows one in five California children lack connectivity or an appropriate device for distance learning.

Fifty percent of low-income families and 42% of families of color are worried about schooling at home because they do not have a personal device at home.

“We all know that education is fundamental to opportunity and so our mission will not end until every child in California has what they need to continue learning while physically distanced,” Siebel Newsom said. “This pandemic should not stand in the way of California students reaching their potential and realizing their dreams.”

The California Public Utility Commission is also getting in on this effort with a $30 million teleconnection initiative to get students Wi-Fi- hot spots. It builds on an initiative from Google helping the state add 100,000 hot spots for students.