More than 100 families affected by Napa County wildfires receive gift cards, food boxes

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple organizations stepped up to help more than 100 families affected by the recent wildfires in Napa County.

Families drove up in their cars to the Napa County Fairground, where Global Empowerment Mission volunteers gave them boxes of food and gift cards provided by Calistoga Cares and the Sue Hostetler and Beau Wrigley Family Foundation.

The Glass Fire, one of many 2020 Northern California wildfires, burned through Napa and Sonoma counties and devastated wineries and vineyards. GEM says 55% of vineyards in the Napa Valley lost their harvest for the year.

“If the crop fields didn’t get burnt, then they at least died and it’s put a lot of people out of work in this community,” said Michael Capponi, founder and president of GEM. “So, we’re here helping out.”

GEM is no stranger to helping wildfire victims. After the deadly and destructive Camp Fire, they put on a Home Depot giveaway for contractors who lost tools in the fire and hosted Christmas for Butte County kids.

There will be another distribution event Friday in Oroville from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those affected by the North Complex West Zone Fire.