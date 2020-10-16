More than 100 families affected by Napa County wildfires receive gift cards, food boxes

California Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple organizations stepped up to help more than 100 families affected by the recent wildfires in Napa County.

Families drove up in their cars to the Napa County Fairground, where Global Empowerment Mission volunteers gave them boxes of food and gift cards provided by Calistoga Cares and the Sue Hostetler and Beau Wrigley Family Foundation.

The Glass Fire, one of many 2020 Northern California wildfires, burned through Napa and Sonoma counties and devastated wineries and vineyards. GEM says 55% of vineyards in the Napa Valley lost their harvest for the year.

“If the crop fields didn’t get burnt, then they at least died and it’s put a lot of people out of work in this community,” said Michael Capponi, founder and president of GEM. “So, we’re here helping out.”

View this post on Instagram

Today, @globalempowermentmission partnered with the Napa Food Pantry in Calistoga, This region was hit hard by the #californiafires. Approximately 55% of the Vineyards lost their harvest for the year. Many of the most famous wineries in Napa were completely burnt to ashes. This creates a domino effect for the local workforce, as thousands are left without work. Today, we were able to support 115 families with #bstrong cash cards funded by the @suehostetler & Beau Wrigley Family Foundation. This incredible Food bank distributes farm to aid boxes on a bi-monthly basis for this community. Special thanks to Gem’s West Coast Director @emilymfullmer for organizing. @reidboren #napafires #calistogacares

A post shared by Michael Capponi (@michaelcapponi) on

GEM is no stranger to helping wildfire victims. After the deadly and destructive Camp Fire, they put on a Home Depot giveaway for contractors who lost tools in the fire and hosted Christmas for Butte County kids.

There will be another distribution event Friday in Oroville from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those affected by the North Complex West Zone Fire.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News