For prospective homeowners in California, it may seem like every house has an asking price that’s in the seven-figure range, but depending on where you are house-hunting, that might be true.

A new report from Point2 looked at home listings in 30 of the largest markets in the U.S., among the 100 most populous in the country with at least a 500,000 population, to see which cities have had the biggest share of seven-figure homes for sale.

Unsurprisingly, California cities took the top four spots.

More than 50% of the homes for sale in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and San Diego were listed for more than $1 million, according to the report.

In Los Angeles, nearly 64% of the homes for sale had a seven-figure price tag; in San Francisco, that percentage was 62.1% and in San Jose and San Diego, the percentage was 60.6% and 58.6%, respectively, according to the report.

The city also has about 12% of homes for sale with an asking price above $5 million.

Researchers found that the median home price in these areas ranges from $910,000 to $1.3 million.

Other cities, like Boston and New York City, were also named in the study.

U.S. Cities with the largest share of seven-figure homes

Los Angeles: 63.6%

San Francisco: 62.1%

San Jose: 60.6%

San Diego: 58.6%

Boston: 53.1%

New York City: 40.9%

Seattle: 34.3%

Denver: 27.3%

Washington D.C.: 26%

Austin: 24.7%

Nashville: 23%

Dallas: 22%

Phoenix: 18.3%

Portland: 16.9%

Chicago: 16.7%

While the expensive home prices can seem discouraging to potential homeowners, it’s not all bad news.

Home prices in other California cities like Riverside and Sacramento have decreased, following an overall national trend.