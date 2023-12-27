(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol has released their totals from the Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period that ran from 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 22 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Across the state, more than 900 arrests were made for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. CHP said that works out to one arrest every five minutes.

Twenty people also lost their lives in car crashes during the enforcement period.

The CHP will be back on California’s streets, highways and interstates in mass starting at 6:01 p.m. on Friday.

This New Year’s maximum enforcement period will last through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

“Our personnel work through the holidays to help ensure people arrive safely at their destinations,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The goal is to maintain a safe environment on California’s roads, which is achievable when all motorists make responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

During the CHP’s 2022 New Years MEP, more than 500 DUI arrests were made statewide.

“As we close out 2023, avoid becoming a statistic,” the CHP wrote in a news release. “Have a plan and designate a sober driver or use ride-share services, avoid distractions while driving, and always wear your seat belt. If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately.”