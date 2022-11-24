Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in California using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 307 count sites in California. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#50. Sharp-shinned Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%

#49. Wrentit

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 1%

#48. Hutton’s Vireo

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 1%

#47. Rufous Hummingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.51

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 14%

— #2. Oregon: 3%

— #2. Texas: 3%

— #4. California: 1%

#46. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.78

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 31%

— #2. South Carolina: 27%

— #3. Texas: 24%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. Arkansas: 22%

#44. Lincoln’s Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 2%

— #1. California: 2%

#44. House Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 7%

— #2. Florida: 6%

— #3. Texas: 3%

— #4. Arizona: 2%

— #4. California: 2%

#43. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #1. New Hampshire: 8%

— #4. Delaware: 6%

— #4. Iowa: 6%

#42. Costa’s Hummingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 28%

— #2. California: 2%

#41. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%

#40. Black-chinned Hummingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.96

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 5%

— #2. California: 2%

— #2. Texas: 2%

#39. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.46

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

#37. Red-shouldered Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%

#37. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

#36. Mountain Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 53%

— #2. New Mexico: 45%

— #3. Colorado: 30%

— #4. Wyoming: 25%

— #5. Montana: 21%

#35. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 8.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 16%

— #3. New Hampshire: 15%

— #4. Massachusetts: 14%

— #5. Wyoming: 13%

#34. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 9.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%

#33. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%

#32. California Thrasher

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.3

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 4%

#31. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 2.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

#30. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 2.5

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%

#29. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 3.69

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

#28. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.79

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%

#27. Scaly-breasted Munia

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 6.33

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 6%

#26. Orange-crowned Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 8%

— #2. California: 7%

— #3. Arizona: 3%

— #4. Florida: 2%

— #5. Tennessee: 1%

#25. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.33

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%

#24. Common Raven

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 2.5

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 27%

— #2. New Mexico: 24%

— #3. Arizona: 10%

— #4. California: 7%

— #5. New Hampshire: 6%

#23. Western Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 2.57

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 14%

— #2. California: 8%

— #3. Arizona: 2%

#22. Band-tailed Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 3.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 9%

— #2. Washington: 4%

— #3. Oregon: 1%

#21. California Quail

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 8.82

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 60%

— #2. Utah: 23%

— #3. Idaho: 21%

— #4. Oregon: 9%

— #4. California: 9%

#20. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%

#19. Pygmy Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 3.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Colorado: 15%

— #2. California: 10%

— #3. New Mexico: 8%

— #3. Arizona: 8%

— #5. Idaho: 3%

#18. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%

– Average group size: 4.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

#17. Acorn Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 13%

– Average group size: 1.73

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 13%

— #2. Oregon: 8%

— #3. New Mexico: 4%

— #4. Arizona: 3%

#16. Townsend’s Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 14%

– Average group size: 1.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 14%

— #2. Oregon: 3%

— #3. Washington: 2%

#15. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 14%

– Average group size: 1.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

#14. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 14%

– Average group size: 1.46

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 18%

— #2. Oregon: 16%

— #3. California: 14%

— #4. Minnesota: 10%

— #5. Alaska: 9%

#13. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. Massachusetts: 84%

— #3. Minnesota: 83%

— #4. Iowa: 82%

— #5. North Dakota: 80%

#12. Allen’s Hummingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%

– Average group size: 1.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 15%

#11. Steller’s Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%

– Average group size: 2.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 62%

— #2. Oregon: 47%

— #3. Alaska: 23%

— #4. Colorado: 21%

— #5. Nevada: 20%

#10. Black Phoebe

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 16%

#9. Nuttall’s Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 1.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 16%

#8. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 48%

— #2. Louisiana: 43%

— #3. Florida: 40%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Tennessee: 34%

#7. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 2.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 73%

— #2. Idaho: 64%

— #3. Wyoming: 63%

— #3. South Dakota: 63%

— #5. Montana: 51%

#6. Bushtit

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 4.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 27%

— #2. Oregon: 23%

— #3. Washington: 22%

— #4. Colorado: 18%

— #5. California: 16%

#5. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 27%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. North Carolina: 18%

— #4. California: 17%

— #5. Alabama: 16%

#4. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

#3. Hermit Thrush

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 19%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 19%

— #2. North Carolina: 10%

— #3. Virginia: 6%

— #3. Delaware: 6%

— #3. Georgia: 6%

#2. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 19%

– Average group size: 2.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%

#1. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 3.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%

