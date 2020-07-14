Mother dead after shooting outside Madera medical clinic, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead following what police are calling a domestic violence incident outside a Madera health clinic.

Officers say a woman left the Camarena Health Clinic at 505 East Almond Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She got into her vehicle when she encountered the suspect.

According to Madera Police, the suspect walked up to the woman and shot her several times while she was inside the van. She was able to shield her three children, who were 6 years old and younger, from the gunfire. Officers say they were uninjured.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“This is despicable,” said Chief of Madera Police Dino Lawson. “I can’t think of anything more horrific than to do something like this.”

The suspect is still being sought.

Madera police say they believe the suspect targeted the woman.

Officers say the victim and the suspect are both from Chowchilla.

No other information was immediately available.