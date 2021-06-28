Mother detained for questioning after 3 young children found dead in East L.A. home

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — Three young children were found dead in an East Los Angeles home Monday afternoon and their mother has been detained for questioning.

The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m. along the 600 block of Ferris Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A family member in the home called authorities about two children who were possibly not breathing, Lt. Chuck Calderaro said.

Responding deputies found three children in a bedroom who were unresponsive and not breathing. Despite life-saving measures, the children were pronounced dead at the scene, Calderaro said. The children, two boys and a girl, were described as being under 3 years old.

It is unclear how they died, but their 28-year-old mother was taken into custody for questioning and is being considered a person of interest, Calderaro said.

Other family members live in the home, but the children’s father was not home at the time, he said. Authorities are looking for him to notify him of the deaths, the lieutenant added.

Calderaro said there was no indication of prior calls for service or suspected abuse at the home.

Homicide detectives responded to the area to investigate, conduct interviews and gather evidence.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed sheriff’s vehicles blocking a street near the scene.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Check back for updates on this developing story.