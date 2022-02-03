Mother of Vallejo woman found dead suspects foul play despite police report

Nitsa Green, 40, was found dead on Monday evening after the Vallejo Fire Department responded to a possible medical call of a “female down” on the porch in the 300 block of Contra Costa Street, according to the Vallejo Police Department’s watch command log. (Nitsa Green Facebook page via Bay City News)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The mother of a Vallejo woman found dead in her home this week suspects foul play despite the police department ruling the woman took her own life.

Photos taken inside 40-year-old Nitsa Green’s home in Vallejo are too graphic for the public.

They show a lot of blood scattered on walls, doorways, and the floor, leading Nitsa’s mother, Ariadne, to believe someone else killed her.

“I know she would never kill herself with a knife. You know, and no family member buys that,” Ariadne Green said.

Nitsa’s home is located on the 300 block of Contra Costa Street.

Vallejo police have ruled that Nitsa took her own life Monday night and that there were no obvious signs of foul play.

This comes after initial police reports described her death as suspicious, adding that it appeared she suffered knife injuries.

Ariadne: “Was she depressed? No. Was she sad about losing her career choice with Blue Apron? Yes.”

Philippe: “But not suicidal?” (Ariadne)

Ariadne: “No. Never. Never.”

Over the phone, Ariadne says Nitsa was planning on getting married to her fiance in June and was usually in good spirits.

She had been a little down lately after having to take time off from work at Blue Apron in Richmond. She suffered an injury in August. Nitsa was an employee there for seven years.

In a statement, Blue Apron says:

“She was a valued member of our team who worked hard and was a friend to many throughout the years. We want to express our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones and our gratitude for all she brought to Blue Apron. She will be deeply missed.”

“She was positive-minded, and never would she mutilate herself,” Ariadne said.

The Solano County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy and also concluded Nitsa’s death was self-inflicted.