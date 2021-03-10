Mudslides trigger evacuations in Silverado Canyon as winter storm brings rain, snow to SoCal

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Orange County’s Silverado Canyon after rain from a cold winter storm that arrived in the region overnight triggered mudslides in the area Wednesday morning.

The mudslides prompted the closure of Silverado Canyon between Olive Drive and Ladd Canyon, the Orange County Fire Authority reported just after 8:30 a.m.

Sections of Silverado Canyon Road are “impassible” due to mudflows, according to OC Public Works. Crews are assessing the road for damage, and it will likely take hours to reopen the stretch, the agency said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department ordered mandatory evacuations for Silverado Canyon shortly after 9:10 a.m. A voluntary evacuation order was also issued for Modjeska and Williams canyons.

#OCSDPIO: Due to mudslides, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Silverado Canyon. Modjeska and Williams Canyon are under voluntary evacuation at this time. #SilveradoMudslide @OCFA_PIO @OCpublicworks — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) March 10, 2021

California Highway Patrol Officer John DeMatteo told KTLA that the roadway was inundated with about 1 foot of mud and he expected the closure to last about 3 to 4 hours.

As far as damage goes, DeMatteo said he was unaware of any damage caused to property or vehicles from the mud and debris flows.

Sky5 video over the scene showed multiple vehicles stuck in the mud-drenched road, but it was unclear whether they had been damaged.

The mudslides occurred in an area scorched by last December’s Bond Fire and last October’s Silverado Fire.

Another mudslide hit Silverado Canyon Road back in January when heavy rain hit the region.

#Mudflows along Silverado Canyon Road caused by #rain along Silverado Canyon Road. Sections of road currently impassable. Crews & and equipment mobilizing to reopen the road, expected to take hours. Assessing for any damage pic.twitter.com/nOqrxvPL9g — OC Public Works (@OCpublicworks) March 10, 2021

The storm is forecast to bring periods of rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through Friday.

It’s expected to provide steady rain much of the day Wednesday, bringing between one-half and 1 inch of rain to coastal and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Local mountains and foothills can expect up to 1.5 inches of rain or higher in areas hit by potential thunderstorms.

Forecasters are calling for 6 to 12 inches of snow to fall above the 4,500-foot mark.

Snow was already falling on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol vehicles were escorting drivers as snow plows worked to clear the roadway.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego county mountains through 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the weather service.

Heavy snow was also reported Wednesday morning along the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass.

Drivers heading to the mountains will need to bring chains with them, Caltrans warned drivers in a tweet early Wednesday morning.

SBCO: Chain Control exists in Big Bear and Running Springs areas. Current conditions are R2: If your vehicle is not AWD/4WD, you will be required to chain up. If your vehicle is AWD/4WD with snow tires, you will be checked to make sure you have chains with you. pic.twitter.com/qVALlHPtHm — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) March 10, 2021

Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported 9 to 11 inches of snow overnight in the Eastern Sierra.

Drivers are reminded to check wiper blades and tire pressure, keep a blanket, snacks and water in their car, and have a phone charger while traveling in winter conditions.

In addition to the rain, forecasters are calling for wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

Drier weather is expected to return to the area Friday and continue through the weekend.