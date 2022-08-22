SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People who visited inmates with the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation and were tested for COVID-19 may have had their personal information exposed.

The CDCR said staff, visitors and others tested for COVID-19 between June 2020 and January 2022 were part of a data breach that exposed medical information. The data breach did not include information on inmates who were tested.

According to the state’s prison operator, the data breach was discovered earlier this year when they were doing maintenance on one of their systems. Those affected had their name, personal address, telephone number, email, date of birth, and COVID-19 testing results exposed.

The data breach also possibly affected other medical information and financial information for some inmates going back to 2008. The CDCR said that information was inmate names, CDCR numbers, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license numbers/California ID card numbers, and inmate trust account information.

Inmates who received mental health treatment will have had their diagnosis, history and name exposed.

A look into the data breach by the CDCR reportedly found the information has not been “compromised or misused.” However, anyone who may have been affected will still be contacted.

People can also call toll-free numbers the CDCR set up. The public and staff can call 888-661-2471, and former and current inmates can call 888-661-2467.

Who is responsible for the data breach is not known.