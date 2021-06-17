Napa County deputies pull bull out of Lake Berryessa

One of the deputies roping the bull at Lake Berryessa. (Courtesy: Napa County Sheriff’s Office)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Napa County deputies rescued a tired bull Wednesday from Lake Berryessa.

According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies James Hartley and Joe Schiavoni were called to the lake in the area of East Side Road for a distressed bull.

The tired bull after it was rescued by deputies James Hartley and Joe Schiavoni. (Courtesy: Napa County Sheriff’s Office)

They found the animal struggling in 25-feet-deep water around 400 yards from the shore.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies got on some jet skis and were able to rope the exhausted bull to pull it to safety.

A photo posted by the sheriff’s office shows the bull running off to greener — and drier — pastures.

“The owner of the bull is thankful for the quick thinking and hard work,” the sheriff’s office wrote Thursday.