National Democratic, progressive leaders join Gov. Newsom to oppose recall efforts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — National Democratic Party leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a campaign on Monday in opposition of the ongoing recall efforts against the California governor.

Stop the Republican Recall is supported by Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Alex Padilla, Congresswoman Katie Porter and Stacey Abrams.

The newly launched website reads, “Our broad coalition of endorsers is committed to fighting back against the anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, assorted conspiracy theorists, and hard-core, anti-immigrant Trump supporters who want to overturn Governor Newsom’s election and stop California’s progress in combating COVID-19.”

Organizers behind the recall say they have collected over 2 million petition signatures to place the election on the ballot – about 1.5 million are needed for it to qualify, though hundreds of thousands have yet to be validated by election officials.

The Democrat opposition group argues the recall is powered by “a partisan, Republican coalition of national Republicans, anti-vaxxers, QAnon conspiracy theorists, anti-immigrant activists and Trump supporters.”

Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall Gavin Newsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VA

A new poll released by Nexstar Media Group’s six California television stations along with Emerson College found Californians are split when it comes to Governor Newsom’s performance, and he has his work cut out for him if he is to hold onto his office for another term.

The exclusive new statewide poll of more than 1,000 registered voters which has a margin of error of +/- 3%, shows Californians support keeping Governor Newsom if the recall campaign against him succeeds in forcing an election.

More than 50% of voters must say yes they want the governor recalled, our poll shows he is well below that number at the moment.

I won’t be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall — but I will fight it.



There is too much at stake.



Getting Californians vaccinated, our economy safely reopened, and our kids back in school are simply too important to risk.



Join us: https://t.co/Jfpe1IlF4m — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2021

Democratic and progressive leaders say Governor Newsom has earned the trust of Californians after leading the state through a global pandemic, record wildfires fueled by climate change and two years with Trump in the White House.

The California Democratic Party announced Monday its contribution of $250,000 to fight against the effort to recall Governor Newsom.