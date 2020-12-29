National Guard helps Auburn nursing home amid COVID-19 outbreak

APPLE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: A California National Guard medic (L) checks the vital signs of an incoming patient in front of triage tents set up outside St Mary Medical Center amid a surge in COVID-19 patients in Southern California on December 18, 2020 in Apple Valley, California. The 213 bed capacity hospital in San Bernardino County currently has 60 ICU-level patients with only 20 official ICU beds. The hospital is currently treating 131 COVID-19 positive patients while 20 more patients are suspected to have the virus. Southern California currently has zero percent of its ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed capacity remaining amid the spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Members of the California National Guard are helping an Auburn nursing home provide care as COVID-19 spreads across residents and staff.

As of Sunday, the Westview Healthcare Center announced on its website that there are currently 37 residents and 20 team members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20 team members are unavailable to work due to their positive test.

“Approximately seven California National Guard service members are assisting 120 of our dedicated team at the facility in the direct care of all our residents, including those isolated in the Westview Healthcare Center after testing positive for COVID-19,” Westview Health Administrator Brent Williams said in a statement to FOX40. “We’re grateful for their collaboration with us to help ensure the care and well-being of everyone at our facility remains our top priority.”

Williams said his facility has adopted multiple pandemic safety practices and protocols as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies since early March.

Since January 1, 2020, there have been 104 residents and 49 team members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility according to its website.

Williams’ full statement to FOX40 can be read below:

