Navy helicopter crashes off the coast of San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon off the coast of San Diego, prompting a search and rescue operation, military officials said.

The MH-60S helicopter reportedly crashed into the sea at about 4:30 p.m. while “conducting routine flight operations” some 60 nautical miles from San Diego’s coast, according to the Navy. It was embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln.

Not much information is yet available on the circumstances of the crash.

Officials say search and rescue operations are ongoing with “multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.