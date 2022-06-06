BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Navy identified a fighter jet pilot killed in a training crash near Trona on Friday.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet pilot was identified as Lt. Richard Bullock. Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113 out of Naval Air Station in Lemoore.

Officials said Bullock was flying a routine training mission when his jet went down in a remote part near Trona. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and military officials said recovery efforts are ongoing at the crash site.