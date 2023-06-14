(KTXL) — MacArthur Park used to be an encampment site in Long Beach, California.

However, on Wednesday, it became the location where nearly $200 million was awarded to various projects and communities to get people off the streets and into housing.

On the afternoon of June 14, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced at the former encampment site that 23 projects across 22 communities across the state would be receiving a combined total of $199 million.

That money, according to Newsom, will assist 7,300 individuals transition away from being unhoused while also, “removing dangerous and unsightly encampments throughout California.”

“We’re doubling down on our investment to ensure that thousands of individuals in communities up and down the state move out of encampments and into housing where they can get the services and help they need,” the governor continued.

The Encampment Resolution Fund, which is overseen by the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency (BCSH), was designed by Governor Newsom and his administration to provide funding to help move those living in encampments into housing.

BSCH Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramirez said, “The solution to ending homelessness is housing.”

Where is the money going?

Below is a complete list of cities that will receive a portion of the funding and the amount it will receive:

Los Angeles County- $59.5 million

Fresno- $17 million

San Diego County-$17 million

Napa- $15 million

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)- $13.9 million

San Luis Obispo County- $13.4 million

Richmond- $8.6 million

Monterey County- $8 million

The City and County of San Francisco- $6.5 million

Santa Barbara County- $6 million.

Berkeley- $4.9 million

Tulare- $4.8 million

Sonoma County- $4.6 million

Redlands- $4.5 million

Oxnard- $4 million

Santa Rosa- $3.9 million

Carlsbad- $2.4 million

Marin County- $2.7 million

Butte County- $1.1 million

Banning- $1 million

Mariposa County- $600,000

San Rafael- $250,000