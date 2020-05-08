Nevada casinos will operate at 50% capacity when they reopen

(KTXL) — As businesses have been allowed to slowly reopen, there’s another industry that people may be wondering about.

The short answer for casinos and card rooms in California is they are a ways away from being opened. Officials say they are a phase three or phase four business.

In Nevada, they also remain closed, although their governor has eased stay-at-home orders.

“The Gaming Board will be involved in receiving plans that are provided by the casinos and those plans will be approved,” said Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority President and CEO Carol Chaplin. “And then, of course, it’s going to have all the same things that all of our other businesses have but it’s going to be focused on that gaming floor.”

When casinos in Nevada do open, they will operate at only 50% capacity. That means only three players at a blackjack table and every other slot will not be operable.

“I will tell you this that I don’t think anyone is whining about that right now. I mean, being able to have their employees back and welcoming visitors back into our destination is going to be a huge gift,” said Chaplin.

There’s also a chance the hotel portion of resorts could open before the casinos.

“You know, just completely separate from your gaming area from your lodging property and that might be a way to open up,” said Chaplin. “But I would say they come pretty close together because I think those casinos are very motivated to get back to business as full capacity as they possibly can.”

There is no clear date as to when casinos in Tahoe and Reno will be allowed to open. But it does appear that it will be sooner than the ones in California.