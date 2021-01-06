New California public health order aims to help strained hospitals

(KTXL) — A new public health order was implemented Tuesday as California hospitals struggle with staffing and intensive care unit shortages.

The California Department of Public Health says its new order will delay some surgeries that are considered non-essential or are not life-threatening.

It also requires California hospitals to “accept patient transfers from facilities that have implemented contingency or crisis care guidelines as long as those transfers can be done capably and safely,” according to the CDPH.

The CDPH says the new order will go into effect in counties under the regional stay-at-home order with 10% or less ICU availability. They must also be in a region that has 0% ICU availability.

For now, those include the San Joaquin Valley counties of Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin and Stanislaus. Six counties in the Southern California region also fall under the new order.

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased sevenfold over the last two months, while COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) hospitalizations have increased by over sixfold over the last two months, and large proportions of California hospitals have reached significant strain on their ability to provide adequate medical care to their communities,” wrote CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon.

California is nearing 2.5 million COVID-19 cases and surpassed 27,000 deaths Tuesday.

Recent numbers show there are 1,319 ICU beds available statewide and officials fear the impact from holiday travel and gatherings will continue to drive up hospitalizations.

“If this increase of COVID-19 patients continues, hospitals may be unable to provide necessary emergency and critical care to Californians,” Dr. Aragon wrote in the order.