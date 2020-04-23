New California report shows 87% increase in speeding tickets compared to this time last year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The owner of a Sacramento auto repair shop said his tow truck drivers are seeing reckless speeding like never before.

“It makes me angry that people don’t care about other people’s lives,” said Swim’s Auto Repair and Towing owner Ray Swim. “It could have been your mom that broke down on the side of the road.”

“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t have a close call on the highway,” said tow truck operator Rob Firster.

They are not the only ones noticing.

“We have first responders, we have families trying to get loved ones to medical facilities, we have truck drivers delivering essential goods,” said Chris Clark, a spokesperson with Caltrans.

A new report released by Caltrans, the California Office of Traffic Safety and the California Highway Patrol shows that traffic on state roads has decreased by 35% since the state’s stay-at-home order began on March 19.

But as Clark relayed, the decrease in vehicles has created a disturbing increase compared to the same time last year.

“Our partners at CHP have reported an 87% increase in speeding tickets for violators traveling 100 miles an hour or more,” he explained. “So, you can imagine the danger that traveling at that rate of speed can have.”

That’s nearly 2,500 tickets for going over 100 mph in just a 30-day span.

Firster said he hopes those numbers will create a little more compassion during these tough times.

“I have an 8-year-old daughter that I want to go home to and a wife,” he told FOX40. “It’s not fair to us. Even if they can’t go over a lane, at least slow down your speed.”