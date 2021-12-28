New California worker regulations set to begin in 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several new state laws take effect in the new year, with new regulations that will affect workers across California.

In January, the state’s minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour for workplaces with more than 26 employees and $14 an hour for those with fewer than 26 employees.

In addition to the pay increase, workplace safety fines will also see a boost in the new year.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health can penalize workplaces for each employee affected by a violation of the state’s health and safety rules.

Larger employers with multiple offices or hubs can have all their locations penalized if there’s evidence of a pattern of violations at more than one location.

Starting in 2022, California will ban the use of non-disclosure settlement agreements in workplace harassment and discrimination cases.

In most cases, the law will also prohibit employers from using severance agreements that would keep an employee from speaking out about illegal acts in the workplace.

Other labor laws affect specific industries.

Warehouses and distribution centers must provide new employees a written description of all quotas within a month of hire. Those quotas can’t come in the way of the worker’s legally required breaks.

For food delivery apps, it’s illegal for the app to keep any portion of a tip from the delivery driver or restaurant for pickup orders.

For garment workers, they must be paid hourly instead of by piece, with the exception of workplaces covered by a collective bargaining agreement. Fashion brands could be on the hook if their contractors violate labor laws.