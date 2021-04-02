New CDC guidelines welcome news for SMF travelers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines released Friday say that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, eliminating some testing and quarantine recommendations that were previously in effect.

“I think that’s a big deal, especially for people that travel a lot, you know,” said Bill Wright, who was traveling to Stockton from Palm Springs.

Travelers who arrived at Sacramento International Airport told FOX40 the lowering of restrictions is welcome news.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Jianna Smith, who was traveling to Sacramento from Las Vegas.

“Sounds like good news as long as people can get the vaccine I suppose they’re in good shape,” Peter Kine, who was traveling from Denver to Monterey, told FOX40.

But some say the problem with traveling right now is what’s open varies greatly from state to state.

“You know, what’s available for people to you know, hotels, restaurants, other entertainment,” Kine explained.

And others say depending on where you go some parts of the country are not being as careful as California.

“I just came from Las Vegas so … they’re not really strict on masks there. So it’s kind of like hesitant,” Smith explained.

One reason why CDC officials say travel still is not recommended at this time is that there is a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

“I think that once things start opening up, we’re going to see a massive amount of traveling which is great,” Kine said.

However, the updated travel guidance is great news for the airline industry as many airlines are struggling to turn their profits from red back to black.

San Jose State University aeronautics professor Scott Miller told FOX40 passenger numbers are still down 25% from the pre-pandemic days.

“Who wants to wear a mask for 4 hours going to Chicago,” Wright asked.

But Miller believes these guidelines will help entice more people to fly again after they are vaccinated.

“Good for everybody I think you know? Get this economy going again as quick as we can,” Kine said.

The new travel guidelines only apply to those who are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are advised to continue to avoid travel.

Some people FOX40 spoke with at the airport Friday were not vaccinated yet, and at least one passenger said they had no intention of being vaccinated ever.