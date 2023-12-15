California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law several firearms-related bills this year, including the country’s first statewide gun and ammunition tax and a change in the rules for carrying concealed weapons.

Newsom’s signings came at the same time he launched a longshot campaign to amend the U.S. Constitution to limit firearms purchases and use.

•Video Above: California high-speed rail projects receive billions in federal funding

The effort was approved by the state’s Legislature but requires two-thirds of all state legislatures to approve it for the amendment to advance.

Most new laws in California take effect on Jan. 1, unless a later date is specified in the law. Here are several firearms-related laws going into effect in 2024 and in later years.

Excise tax on the purchase of guns, ammunition

AB 28 law will implement an 11% excise tax on the purchase of guns and ammunition. There are exceptions to the tax, such as for law enforcement agencies and businesses with extremely low sales.

The law’s author said the money will go toward preventing gun violence and aiding victims of gun violence when they seek health care and judicial action.

Microstamping on cartridge cases

SB 452 will require, starting in 2028, all pistols have microstamping technology, which will leave unique markings on cartridge cases when the pistol is fired.

Limits on the possession of body armor

AB 92 will prohibit a person who is not allowed to possess a firearm from purchasing, owning or possessing body armor.

Relinquishing firearms

AB 732 modifies Prop 63, which passed in 2016, to require a person convicted of a felony or certain misdemeanors and not in immediate custody to relinquish their firearms within 48 hours of their conviction. The law would also allow a search warrant to be issued if the court believes that the defendant failed to relinquish all firearms.

Limits on 3D-printed, milled parts

AB 1089 will limit the use of a 3D printer or CNC milling machine to make firearms to allow only state-licensed manufacturers of firearms to do so. The law would also prohibit the sale of these items to anyone who is not a licensed firearms manufacturer if the items’ primary purpose is to manufacture firearms.

This law would also add these items to the definition of firearm-related products.

Limits on concealed weapons

SB 2 will change the rules for carrying concealed weapons, including banning them from most public places, including parks, schools, government buildings, hospitals, at public demonstrations and gatherings, and places where alcohol is sold.

Signage required at licensed dealers

SB 417 concerns the requirement of certain signage to be visible inside the premises of a licensed dealer, and to contain information about safe storage requirements, rules regarding lost and stolen firearms, and information about the national suicide prevention lifeline.

Annual report on arrests for ghost gun possessions

AB 97 will take effect in 2033 and will require the state Dept. of Justice to report annually the number of arrests and other information related to the possession of firearms without a serial number, commonly known as ghost guns.

Judges’ consideration in certain gun violence restraining orders

AB 301 allows a judge to consider as criteria for issuing a gun violence restraining order the act of purchasing body armor.

State database of Prohibited Armed Persons File

AB 303 requires the state Attorney General to provide local law enforcement agencies with more information from the database known as the Prohibited Armed Persons File, or Armed Prohibited Persons System.

Loan and possession of certain weapons to officer trainees

AB 355 facilitates the loan and possession of certain weapons to enrollees of basic training who will become police officers. The law will also prohibit the loaned weapons from leaving the training facilities and require that enrollees be employed in law enforcement.

Prohibitions on firearm possession for enrolled in pretrial diversion

AB 455 will allow prosecutors to request a defendant be prohibited from possessing a firearm if that defendant has been granted a pretrial diversion to undergo mental health treatment.

Reports of lost or stolen frames and receivers

AB 725 will require, beginning in 2026, that a firearm’s frame or receiver also be reported lost or stolen by its owner. Existing law requires lost or stolen firearms to be reported, and failure to do so can result in an infraction or misdemeanor charge.

Waiting periods on firearms sales

AB 1406 will allow under certain circumstances the extension of the existing 10-day waiting period for the transfer or sale of a firearm.

Firearms sales between private parties

AB 1483 will limit the number of firearms sales between private parties when that transaction is completed by a firearms dealer. However, certain private party sales would be exempt if the seller is required by a court to relinquish their firearms or if the seller is transferring firearms whose owner has died.