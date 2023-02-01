(KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom appointed a new judge for Sacramento County along with appointing nine other judges to counties across California.

Newsom appointed Rei Onishi, 41, of Sacramento County to be a judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court.

Onishi has worked with the Office of the Governor since 2017 and worked in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2015 to 2017.

Kelly Babineau, 51, of Sacramento County was also appointed to be a judge in the Nevada County Superior Court.

Newsom also appointed eight other judges to several county superior courts across the state as well as announced four Court of Appeal Justices.

The Court of Appeal Justices were nominated for the first, second and fourth district court of appeals.